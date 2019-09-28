Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy STEWART. View Sign Death Notice



Joy Louisa Rose:

On September 27, 2019, peacefully at Radius Hawthorne, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Roy (dec), and mother and mother-in-law of Aileen and Russell, Carolyn and Ian, Robyn and David, Trish and Dean, and Butch and Maree. Adored Nana of Reed, Maddie, Ethan, Kenzie, and Emily. A dearly loved sister and sister-in-law to her family.

'She will be missed by all her family and friends.'

A very big thank you to the Staff at Radius Hawthorne for their love, care and support of Joy, during her stay with them. Messages to the Stewart family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Sockburn, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Joy will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Rd (off Gardiners Rd), on Thursday, October 3, at 11.30am.







STEWART,Joy Louisa Rose:On September 27, 2019, peacefully at Radius Hawthorne, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Roy (dec), and mother and mother-in-law of Aileen and Russell, Carolyn and Ian, Robyn and David, Trish and Dean, and Butch and Maree. Adored Nana of Reed, Maddie, Ethan, Kenzie, and Emily. A dearly loved sister and sister-in-law to her family.'She will be missed by all her family and friends.'A very big thank you to the Staff at Radius Hawthorne for their love, care and support of Joy, during her stay with them. Messages to the Stewart family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Sockburn, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Joy will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Rd (off Gardiners Rd), on Thursday, October 3, at 11.30am. Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers