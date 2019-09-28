STEWART,
Joy Louisa Rose:
On September 27, 2019, peacefully at Radius Hawthorne, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Roy (dec), and mother and mother-in-law of Aileen and Russell, Carolyn and Ian, Robyn and David, Trish and Dean, and Butch and Maree. Adored Nana of Reed, Maddie, Ethan, Kenzie, and Emily. A dearly loved sister and sister-in-law to her family.
'She will be missed by all her family and friends.'
A very big thank you to the Staff at Radius Hawthorne for their love, care and support of Joy, during her stay with them. Messages to the Stewart family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Sockburn, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Joy will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Rd (off Gardiners Rd), on Thursday, October 3, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019