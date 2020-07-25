RAJNAI, Joy:
We are sad to announce our beautiful mum, Joy, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. At peace now. Much loved mother of Michaela, Debbie, and the late Victoria, mother-in-law of Peter, and Hamilton. Nana of Hanifi and Yulia, the late Mark, Gifford and Sunah, Rosita and Chad, Charlotte and Dylan, and Jordan. Great-Nana to Alexander, Neva, Victoria, and Alisa; Portia, Vienna, and Florence.
"She will be sadly missed by us all, our inspiration for life xxx"
Messages to the Rajnai Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation will be held.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020