McGEACHIE, Joy:
On Sunday, February 9, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at Bethesda Care Home. Dearly loved mum to Howard, Dianne, Kenneth, and the late David, and a cherished Nana to Kylie and Kahl. A wonderful wife to the late Donald. Messages to the McGeachie family, c/- 17a Apollo Place, Papanui, Christchurch. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held in the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, 524 Gloucester Street, Linwood, on Thursday, February 13 at, 10.30am.
Go well Joy – until we
see you again.
Published in The Press on Feb. 12, 2020