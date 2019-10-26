Acknowledgment

HAMILTON, Joy Valerie:

Ian, Leigh and Raewyn, Neil and Julie, Lynette and Murray, Blair and Sarah and their families wish to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours who have supported them in various ways following their recent loss of Joy. A loved wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. We have appreciated all the lovely written messages of sympathy, flowers, food, phonecalls, visits and tributes. Special thanks to the staff of Iona Home for their care of Joy, to Tony Dudley and the Orwell Street Church for the lovely service and to all those that travelled from near and far to be with us during this time. As we are not able to thank you all individually please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our most sincere thanks.



Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers