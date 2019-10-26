HAMILTON, Joy Valerie:
Ian, Leigh and Raewyn, Neil and Julie, Lynette and Murray, Blair and Sarah and their families wish to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours who have supported them in various ways following their recent loss of Joy. A loved wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. We have appreciated all the lovely written messages of sympathy, flowers, food, phonecalls, visits and tributes. Special thanks to the staff of Iona Home for their care of Joy, to Tony Dudley and the Orwell Street Church for the lovely service and to all those that travelled from near and far to be with us during this time. As we are not able to thank you all individually please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our most sincere thanks.
