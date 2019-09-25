HAMILTON, Joy Valerie:

On September 24, 2019, with family lovingly by her side. Aged 83 years. Loved wife and best friend of Ian for 61 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Leigh and Raewyn, Neil and Julie, Lynette and Murray Thomson, Blair and Sarah. Loved Nana Joy of Kirsty and Nathan McLachlan, Becky and Phil Wilson, Brock and Gemma; Megan and Matt Galloway, Rhys and Emily, Katelin and Bruce Wilson, Josh, and Scott Thomson; Blain, Ella, and Cade; and her 18 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to all of the staff at Iona for their compassionate care and support. Messages c/-

3 Bedford Street, Oamaru 9400. A service for Joy will be held at Orwell Street Church, Orwell Street, Oamaru, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by the interment at the Oamaru Lawn Cemetery.

Wall's Funeral Services

49 Humber Street

Oamaru (03) 434 8266



