CLARK, Joy Elizabeth:
On July 15, 2019, aged 88, Joy passed unexpectedly but peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by her close family. Joy was a dearly loved twin sister to Glad; an adored wife of Stan (dec), wonderful mother to Melva and Adrian Dunn, Barbara Clark, Gaynor Fisher and Max, and Linda and Mike Barnett, and a doting grandmother to her 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Private cremation. A memorial gathering to celebrate Joy's life will be notified at a later date. Please contact family members for further details.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019