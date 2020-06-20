BRUCE, Joy Elizabeth
(nee Bennison):
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Thorrington Village on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Selwyn. Dearly loved mother of Nicola. Much loved sister of Ruth Quaye, Allan Bennison, and Malcolm Shirlaw. Many thanks to the St John ambulance crew for all their help and support. Messages to the Bruce family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A funeral service for Joy will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, 853 Colombo Street on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11.30am followed by a private burial.
In Christ we have
victory over death.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020