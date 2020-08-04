PARSONS,
Josephine (Josie): QSM
Passed peacefully on August 1, 2020, at Parkstone Care Home. Much loved wife of the late Ray. Loved Mum of Kathryn, and the late Philip. Treasured Nana of Moira Stewart, and the late Alastair Keen and Gran nan of Kaitlyn Stewart. Loved sister of Gill Sellick. The family wish to thank the nurses and staff at Parkstone for their care of Josie. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A celebration of Josie's life will be held in our Chapel at 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Thursday, August 6, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 4, 2020