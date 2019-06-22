O'NEILL,
Josephine Margaret (Josy):
On June 21, 2019, at Christchurch, surrounded by family. Loved and devoted daughter of John and Margaret, and loved sister and sister-in-law of Bernie and Mayme, Ray and Georgina, Mick and Dorina, Sister Monica, Vera and Jim, Tony and Veronica, Theresa, Joe and Mary. Loved and cherished aunt of her many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the dedicated, caring staff of Maples Retirement Village, Christchurch Hospital Ward 27 and Cashmere View Hospital. Messages to the family of Josy O'Neil c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Teresa's Catholic Church, 8 Puriri Street, Riccarton, on Tuesday, June 25, at 1.15pm, with Rosary/vigil at the church (date and time to be confirmed).
Published in The Press on June 22, 2019