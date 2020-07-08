FERGUSON,

Josephine Mary (Jo)

(nee Brown):

01.11.1944 - 07.07.2020

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jo after a long illness. Loving and loved wife of 58 years to Gordon, dearly loved mum of Tony and Sandra, Glen and Rachel, and Justin and Agustina (Argentina), cherished Nana Jo of Cayleh and Ant, Hannah and Trent, Jack and Taryn, Thomas and Ruby, Olivia and Elena, and Great-Nana of Fern and yet to be born great grandson, loved sister of Maggie and Dennis, and dearly loved sister-in-law, aunty, great-aunty, great-great-aunty and friend to many. Special thanks to the district nurses for the loving care and attention given to Jo. Messages to 9 Cook Street, Carters Beach, Westport 7825. In accordance with Jo's wishes, a private celebration of her life will be held.

Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.



