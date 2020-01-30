CLARKE,
Josephine Mary (Jo):
On January 28, 2020, peacefully at Essie Summers Retirement Village. Loved wife of the late Tom, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Wendy, Mike and Heather, Sue and Julian, Angela and Howie, and Paul and Sue. Much loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
Rest in Peace.
Many thanks to the staff at Essie Summers Retirement Village for their outstanding care of Jo. Messages may be addressed to PO Box 10024, The Terrace, Wellington 6143. In lieu of flowers donations to Childfund NZ may be made at the Mass. Requiem Mass for Jo will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, on Tuesday, February 4, at 11.00am, followed by a private burial. Recitation of the Rosary will be held in the Church, on Monday, February 3, at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 30, 2020