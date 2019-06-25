BARSBY,
Josephine Elizabeth:
On June 22, 2019, at Bishop Selwyn Lifecare; aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen, Glenn, and Peter (deceased) and Joanne. Loved grandma of Jodie, and Lance, and loved by her family and extended family in England. Special sister of the late Lil. Messages to the Barsby family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Service to Farewell Josephine will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, 455 Linwood Avenue, on Friday, June 28, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from June 25 to June 26, 2019