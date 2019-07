WHITE, JosephMaurice (Maurice): QSONo. 459116 NZ Army 27th Machine Gun Infantry Batt. Passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, on July 24, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 95 years. Devoted husband of the late Nita, loving father and father-in-law of Dianne and Robert, Kate, Nicky and the late Robert. Treasured grandad and great-grandad to all his family. Thank you to the staff at Christchurch Hospital for their care and compassion of Maurice. Messages may be addressed to the White family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the Maurice White Native Forest Trust would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jmwhite2407. A Celebration of Maurice's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Stws, Christchurch, on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 1.00pm.