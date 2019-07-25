WHITE, Joseph
Maurice (Maurice): QSO
No. 459116 NZ Army 27th Machine Gun Infantry Batt. Passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, on July 24, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 95 years. Devoted husband of the late Nita, loving father and father-in-law of Dianne and Robert, Kate, Nicky and the late Robert. Treasured grandad and great-grandad to all his family. Thank you to the staff at Christchurch Hospital for their care and compassion of Maurice. Messages may be addressed to the White family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the Maurice White Native Forest Trust would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jmwhite2407. A Celebration of Maurice's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Stws, Christchurch, on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from July 25 to July 26, 2019