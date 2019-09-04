Joseph RAIHI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph RAIHI.
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

RAIHI, Joseph (Joe):
On Monday, September 2, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by his loving whanau; aged 81 years. Much loved father of the late Jacqueline, Joanne, Adam, and Roshelle, loved Koro of his 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Messages to the Raihi family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for Joe will be held in the Rehua Marae, 79 Springfield Road, St Albans, on Friday, September 6, at 11.30am. Followed by interment at Tuahiwi Urupa.
Kia au te moe e tõ
mãtou taonga

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.