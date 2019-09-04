RAIHI, Joseph (Joe):
On Monday, September 2, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by his loving whanau; aged 81 years. Much loved father of the late Jacqueline, Joanne, Adam, and Roshelle, loved Koro of his 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Messages to the Raihi family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for Joe will be held in the Rehua Marae, 79 Springfield Road, St Albans, on Friday, September 6, at 11.30am. Followed by interment at Tuahiwi Urupa.
Kia au te moe e tõ
mãtou taonga
Published in The Press on Sept. 4, 2019