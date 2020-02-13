MURPHY,
Joseph Gordon (Joe):
Reg. No. 654202 J Force. Peacefully surrounded by family at Masterton, on February 11, 2020, in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty). Loved father and father-in-law of Gordon (deceased), Ray and Pam, Peter (deceased), Phillip and Dawn, Russell and Chris, Jeanette and Rob, and loved grandfather of Rebecca, and Joanne; Kainui, Crystal, and Matua; Benjamin, Phillip, and Brydie; and of all his great- grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend Joe's funeral service in The Village Chapel 4 – 6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Tuesday, February 18 at 11.00am, followed by cremation.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in The Press on Feb. 13, 2020