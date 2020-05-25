KARA, Joseph
Peter Patu Tioriori (Joe):
On May 21, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of the late Kay, loving father of Christine, loved grandad to his Mokopuna. Dearly loved brother of all his brothers and sisters, and his extended Whanau. A special thank you to Joe's friends for their support. For those who wish, you are welcome to leave a tribute or message for the Whanau at www.simplicity.co.nz and clicking on 'Hugs from Home'. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions Joe's Tangi will be delayed, further details to follow on the Christchurch and Maungatautari services.
E te rangatira haere atu ra
Moe mai i roto i te ariki
Published in The Press on May 25, 2020