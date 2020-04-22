HALL, Joseph Alexander
(Joe, Joey):
Passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020, in his 84th year. Beloved father of Kerry, Joanne and Leigh, and beloved father-in-law of Glen and Berna. Devoted Grandad Joe of Tim and Tash, Jasmine and Aaron, Michael, Holly and Josh, Glenn, Alice, Joseph, Harry and Emily, and Great-Grandad of Isabella and Manaia, and Isabella. Brother and brother-in-law to all his sisters and brothers, husbands and partners and uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Friend to Colleen and Gordon and many others.
Ever Watchful, always caring
Will be greatly missed.
Rest in peace.
Messages may be addressed to the Hall family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private funeral will be held, with a memorial at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 22, 2020