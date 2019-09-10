EGAN, Joseph Peter (Peter):
Suddenly at home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Vivienne, and Karen. A much loved grandad (Buzz) of Jody and Gemma, Brendon, Sally, John and Alice. A very much loved great-grandad of Maddox, Arlo, Isaac and Imogen. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Deirdre (deceased) and Razzie, Kieran (deceased) and Josie, Terry and Cathryn. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. At Peter's request a private family Mass has been celebrated. Messages to the Egan Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444.
Published in The Press on Sept. 10, 2019