Joseph EGAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph EGAN.
Service Information
Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
22 Sheffield Cres
Christchurch, Canterbury
033588807
Death Notice

EGAN, Joseph Peter (Peter):
Suddenly at home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Vivienne, and Karen. A much loved grandad (Buzz) of Jody and Gemma, Brendon, Sally, John and Alice. A very much loved great-grandad of Maddox, Arlo, Isaac and Imogen. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Deirdre (deceased) and Razzie, Kieran (deceased) and Josie, Terry and Cathryn. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. At Peter's request a private family Mass has been celebrated. Messages to the Egan Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.