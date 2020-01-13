CUMMING, Joseph (Joe):

Passed away peacefully at his home in Westport, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, January 10, 2020. In his 85th year. Devoted and treasured husband of Edith for 61 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dianne and Verne, Gary and Tanya, Denise and George, Graeme and Megan, Kristine (deceased), Grant and Jan, and Leisa and Mathew, cherished granddad and great-Joe of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a loved brother and brother-in-law, and a special family friend to Lisa Major.

"Together with Kristine"

The family wish to thank all the doctors and hospital staff for their devotion and care of Joe. Messages to 9 Haselden Street, Westport, 7825. Donations to the Buller Hospital Comforts Fund are appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at the Union Church, Wakefield Street, Westport, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.



