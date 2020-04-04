BUCKLEY,
Joseph (Joe, Buck):
Coral and family sincerely thank friends, relatives, neighbours, emergency services and all those who provided support at the recent sudden death of Joe. Thank you for all the flowers, cards and expressions of sympathy and to all those that attended Joe's funeral and to those that shared their memories. Joe was greatly loved and respected, and will be sadly missed by many. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the whole family.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020