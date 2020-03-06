Joseph BUCKLEY

  • "Sorry to hear of Joe's passing.We were apprentices together."
    - Bill Weir
  • "So sorry to hear of Joe's passing. Our thoughts are with..."
    - Shirley Munn
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
BUCKLEY, Joseph (Joe):
Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in his 86th year. Loving and cherished husband of Coral; father and friend of Peter, Michael, and Karen; father-in-law of Sandra, and Shane; loving grandfather (GDad) and great-grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Condolences to 27B Bledisloe Ave, Stoke, Nelson. A funeral service to celebrate Joe's life, will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 6, 2020
