BOLTON, Joseph Seymour:
Major (Retd) RNZAOC. Passed away on June 13, 2020, at Te Omanga Hospice, at the age of 73, after a long and valiant fight. Loved husband of Marilyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sean and Sally, Joseph and Naveeta. Pops to Dylan, Pa to Eva and Great-Grandpop to Eli. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at the Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane St, Upper Hutt, on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2.00pm. In memory of Joe, please consider a donation to Te Omanga Hospice, www.teomanga.org.nz or to the Poppy Places Trust through Give-a-Little.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020