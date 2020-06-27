Joseph BOLTON

Guest Book
  • "To Marilyn and family please accept our deepest condolences..."
    - Jessie & Barry Batchelor
  • "To Marilyn and Family our thoughts with you all at this sad..."
    - Bernard Brady
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Heretaunga Christian Centre
51 Lane St
Upper Hutt
Death Notice

BOLTON, Joseph Seymour:
Major (Retd) RNZAOC. Passed away on June 13, 2020, at Te Omanga Hospice, at the age of 73, after a long and valiant fight. Loved husband of Marilyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sean and Sally, Joseph and Naveeta. Pops to Dylan, Pa to Eva and Great-Grandpop to Eli. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at the Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane St, Upper Hutt, on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2.00pm. In memory of Joe, please consider a donation to Te Omanga Hospice, www.teomanga.org.nz or to the Poppy Places Trust through Give-a-Little.


Published in The Press on June 27, 2020
