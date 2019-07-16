Guest Book View Sign Service Information Westland Funeral Services 134 Tainui St Greymouth , West Coast 037680250 Death Notice



Jos (Constable Jos):

It with great sadness that I said goodbye to my best friend and wonderful husband. Jos passed away surrounded by all his loving family on July 13, 2019, aged 60. Loved husband and soulmate of Joanne, awesome proud dad of Luke, and Alex, dearly loved son and son-in-law of Gerry and Ali, and Sjanny De Young, loved and treasured brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Lynda, John and Delwyn, and Paul and Janet, a special nephew, uncle, cousin and trusted friend of 'Sam' and 'Milo'. Jos was loved and respected by his many friends, colleagues and the West Coast community who have a special part of Jos' life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the West Coast Special Olympics would be appreciated and can be made at the service or posted to c/- PO Box 417, Greymouth 7840. Messages to 11 Domain Terrace, Greymouth 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Jos' life will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 40 High Street, Greymouth, on Friday, at 2.00pm, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.







STURKENBOOM,Jos (Constable Jos):It with great sadness that I said goodbye to my best friend and wonderful husband. Jos passed away surrounded by all his loving family on July 13, 2019, aged 60. Loved husband and soulmate of Joanne, awesome proud dad of Luke, and Alex, dearly loved son and son-in-law of Gerry and Ali, and Sjanny De Young, loved and treasured brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Lynda, John and Delwyn, and Paul and Janet, a special nephew, uncle, cousin and trusted friend of 'Sam' and 'Milo'. Jos was loved and respected by his many friends, colleagues and the West Coast community who have a special part of Jos' life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the West Coast Special Olympics would be appreciated and can be made at the service or posted to c/- PO Box 417, Greymouth 7840. Messages to 11 Domain Terrace, Greymouth 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Jos' life will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 40 High Street, Greymouth, on Friday, at 2.00pm, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium. Published in The Press on July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers