BOLTON,
Jonathan Alexander:
Suddenly passed away on February 2, 2020, aged 25 years. Much loved son of Graeme and Jennifer Bolton, brother to Rachel, future brother-in-law to James, uncle to Matthew, and much loved nephew of David, Rosemary, Patty, Kerry, Corriene and Nicole. He will be sorely missed by all his friends and family who loved him dearly.
Rest in peace Jono the world is a sadder place without you.
Messages to Jono's family may be posted to "The Bolton Family", C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Jonathan will be held at Anglican Life Rangiora, Church of St John The Baptist, High Street, Rangiora, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Feb. 5, 2020