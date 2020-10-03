SIMON, Jolanda:
(Of Rangiora). On September 29, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice. Much loved mother of Lidia and Rutger, loved daughter of Elly and the late Bertus, and sister of Ed and sister-in-law of Marielle, and partner of Alex. Our thanks to the amazing staff of Nurse Maude for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Research Trust would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Colourful Celebration of Jolanda's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, October 7, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020