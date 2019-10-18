BIRNIE, Johnny:
Passed away peacefully at Windsor Retirement Village on October 16, 2019, with family by his side, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Marlow, loving father of John, Tracey, and Lesley, father-in-law of Grant, granddad to Tate, Luca, Ava, and Edie, loving brother, brother-in-law, and uncle to all his kin in Dundee and around the world. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Windsor Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Johnny Birnie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Johnny's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Oct. 18, 2019