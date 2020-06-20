John WOOD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John WOOD.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Coalgate Tavern
125 Bridge Street
Coalgate
View Map
Death Notice

WOOD, John Wyatt:
On June 18, 2020, peacefully at Karadean Court, Oxford, aged 83 years. Much loved husband of the late Cynthia, and wonderful father of Stephen, Linda, Philip, and Janice; father-in-law of Robyn, Darcy, Heather, and Reg; treasured grandfather of Robert, Freyja, Morgan, Te Huia and Herne; Oliver and Fraser; Sean and Emma; and great-grandfather to Jadah. Former lecturer at Lincoln University. Special thanks to Karadean Court for their compassionate care over the last 18 months. In lieu of flowers, donations to Malvern St John would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for John will be held in the Coalgate Tavern, 125 Bridge Street, Coalgate, on Thursday, June 25, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.