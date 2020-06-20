WOOD, John Wyatt:
On June 18, 2020, peacefully at Karadean Court, Oxford, aged 83 years. Much loved husband of the late Cynthia, and wonderful father of Stephen, Linda, Philip, and Janice; father-in-law of Robyn, Darcy, Heather, and Reg; treasured grandfather of Robert, Freyja, Morgan, Te Huia and Herne; Oliver and Fraser; Sean and Emma; and great-grandfather to Jadah. Former lecturer at Lincoln University. Special thanks to Karadean Court for their compassionate care over the last 18 months. In lieu of flowers, donations to Malvern St John would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for John will be held in the Coalgate Tavern, 125 Bridge Street, Coalgate, on Thursday, June 25, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020