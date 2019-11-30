WILSON, John Robert:

Of Arrowtown, died on November 19, 2019, after dealing with the challenges of parkinson's disease over many years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, and loved father and father-in-law of Christopher and the late Claire, and their partners, Tamsin and Yoshi. Second son of the late Roy and Kathleen Wilson, and loved brother of Garry, the late David and the late Caroline. Loved brother-in-law of Jenny and Kevin Crawford, and the late Robert Gillies, and uncle of Mark, Scott, Elyssia, Justin, Jackie and the late Anthony. A service to celebrate John's life, his sense of adventure and his concerns for the communities and environments in which he lived will be held in St John's Presbyterian Church Hall, Berkshire Street, Arrowtown, at 1.00pm, on December 5, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 13 Bracken Street, Arrowtown 9302.

Cared for by

Affinity Funerals

Central Otago

& Lakes District

F.D.A.N.Z.



