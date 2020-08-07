WILLIAMSON,
John Leslie (Shady):
On August 4, 2020, breathed his last. Surrounded by love at his home in Havelock, aged 71 years, as the sun set behind the hills. The moon was bright and full, the sea was calm, the sky was pink, the birds were chirping, the air was fresh and sweet. May he rest forever in the peace and goodness of God. Greatly loved father of Leon and Michelle, Sonia and Bryan, also Dad to Brandon, Kate and Lauren. Loving Grandad to Renee, Jake, Holly, Eva, Grace and wee John. Special thanks owed to Sonia for her wonderful care and attention. A private service will be held on Friday at his home, with a memorial service in Auckland at a later date. Messages may be sent to 5 Peel Street, Havelock 7100 Marlborough or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2020