John Stuart Allister:
Passed away peacefully, on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Edith Cavell Lifecare, aged 84 years. Dearly loved son of the late Stuart and Adeline Wearn. Loved husband of Elizabeth. Loved father of Allister and Richard. Much loved grandfather of Lennox, and a good friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Edith Cavell Lifecare for their love and care of John. Messages may be addressed to the family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020