WATSON,
John Menzies:
At Clare House in Invercargill, on Thursday, July 16, 2020; in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Robby (dec) for 58 years. Very much-loved father and father-in-law of Donald and Adrienne (Mosgiel), Hamish and Shik-Chee (Blenheim), Archie (Invercargill), and Andrew and Nicola (Dipton). Adored Grandpa of Sarah and Richard, Anna and James, John; Amy and Jesse, Jessie; Emily, Lachie, Lucy, Grace, and Sophia; and Great-Grandpa of Ellie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jackie (dec) and Jock (dec) Baker, Laetitia (dec) and Murray (dec) Bennetto, and Nick (dec) and Margaret Watson. Thanks for the wonderful support of Clare House. A service to celebrate the life of John will be held in the Dipton Memorial Hall on Wednesday, July 22, at 11.00am. Messages to 1840 Lumsden Dipton Highway, RD 1, Lumsden 9791 or on John's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in The Press on July 18, 2020