VERNON, John Harvey:
On August 20, 2019, aged 75 years. Much loved husband of Beryl for 54 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Nikki and Malcolm, and the late Mark. Treasured Poppa of Brittany and Ben, Stephanie, Abigail, and Nicholas. Messages to the Vernon Family, C/- PO Box 20321, Christchurch 8543. In lieu of flowers donations to NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jhvernon2008 or at the service. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
