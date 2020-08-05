John UPRITCHARD

Death Notice

UPRITCHARD, John Evan:
Passed away at home, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved son of the late Alice (Stancliffe) and Kathleen Upritchard. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrew, Gwyn, Marcus and Angela. Much loved Grandfather of Aroha. A much loved uncle, cousin, and friend to many, a car enthusiast and hiking guru. Messages may be addressed to the Upritchard family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A funeral service to Celebrate Evan's life will be held in the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, August 7, at 11.00am.

