UPRITCHARD, John Evan:
Passed away at home, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved son of the late Alice (Stancliffe) and Kathleen Upritchard. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrew, Gwyn, Marcus and Angela. Much loved Grandfather of Aroha. A much loved uncle, cousin, and friend to many, a car enthusiast and hiking guru. Messages may be addressed to the Upritchard family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A funeral service to Celebrate Evan's life will be held in the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, August 7, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2020