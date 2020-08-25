John TYNAN

Death Notice

TYNAN,
John Christopher (Jack):
05.12.1925 - 23.08.2020
Husband to Lois, father to Kristine, Mark and Peter, granpop to Jenny, Johnny, Scott and Rosie, brother to Eddie, Kitty and Mary (dec). NZ Olympian #125 (Hockey-Melbourne 1956), cricketer and golfer. A proud Wellingtonian.
Will be remembered fondly
by family and friends and toasted frequently with
'just a thimbleful'
Funeral to be held at the Harewood Crematorium, Friday, August 28, at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John Ambulance (www.stjohn.org.nz). Messages to the Tynan family can be sent c/- Simplicity Funerals, PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.

Published in The Press on Aug. 25, 2020
