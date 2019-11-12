Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On Monday, November 11, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice; aged 60 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Carol, much loved father and father-in-law of Ryan and Rachel, Ethan and Ashleigh, Casey and Hayley, loved son of the late Leo and Lois, loved brother of Joe, Kevin, Mary and Daniel, loving brother-in-law of Wilma, Jill, Peter, Rick and Fiona, cherished uncle of all his nieces and nephews. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to John by the staff at Nurse Maude and the Oncology Department Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Twiss family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for John will be held in the Southbridge Town Hall, High Street, Southbridge, on Thursday, November 14, at 2.00pm.







TWISS, John Leo (JT):On Monday, November 11, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice; aged 60 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Carol, much loved father and father-in-law of Ryan and Rachel, Ethan and Ashleigh, Casey and Hayley, loved son of the late Leo and Lois, loved brother of Joe, Kevin, Mary and Daniel, loving brother-in-law of Wilma, Jill, Peter, Rick and Fiona, cherished uncle of all his nieces and nephews. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to John by the staff at Nurse Maude and the Oncology Department Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Twiss family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for John will be held in the Southbridge Town Hall, High Street, Southbridge, on Thursday, November 14, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on Nov. 12, 2019

