Service Information
Tilton Opie & Pattinson Ltd
252 Gt North Rd
Auckland, Auckland
093787644
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:30 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
St Johns Road,
Meadowbank Auckland
View Map
Death Notice

THORN, John Eldred:
On January 22, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Ann, beloved father and father-in- law of Ingrid and Steve (Sydney), and Garrick and Bex (Christchurch). Treasured Papa of Jacob and Arthur. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Benson and Jennifer (Qld), Bob and Trish (Greymouth), and Tilley and Jim (Waiheke). John will be farewelled at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020
