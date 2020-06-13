THOMPSON,
John Wentworth:
On June 10, 2020, John died in Christchurch Hospital with his family at his side, aged 85 years. Dearly beloved husband of Rosemary for 59 years. Kind, fun and loving father and father-in-law of Sally Thompson and Jonathan Ryan, Ruth and Simon Davis, proud grandad John, of Nicholas, Olivia, and Ben, and step-grandad of Jasmine. Much loved by all of his extended family. Special thanks to the staff at Albarosa Rest Home, for their loving care of John. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late John Thompson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of John's life will be held at the Sumner Surf Life Saving Club, 301 Main Road, Sumner, on Monday, June 15, at 1.30pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020