(John the Butcher):

11.09.1929 - 04.10.2019

Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital with family at his side. Much loved and loving husband of Jocelyn and father of daughters, Pene and Debbie. Father-in-law to Mal Brunning (Aust) and Brent Rees. Treasured Grandad of Tracey and James; and treasured Herbie to Hamish and Katie, Nick and Libby; Great Grandad to Zoe and Ben; Ruby and Henry; Archie, Ishbel and Monty. Greatly missed by his little cat, Gus.

"A strong family man."

Messages to the Thompson family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate a life well lived, will be held in St Mark's Presbyterian Church, 150 Withells Road, Avonhead, on October 10, at 2.00pm. Please bring one garden flower or sprig to place on the casket at the end of the service. Private cremation thereafter.







