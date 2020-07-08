John TE WHATA

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Chapel
65 Vickerys Road
Wigram
View Map
Death Notice

TE WHATA, John William:
In loving memory of John William Te Whata, who passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. A man of great statue, cheeky laugh, and example to his family of being a strong and kind man. He dedicated 20 years of his life to the NZ Army reaching Warrant Office First Class and being awarded Medals for LS and GCM. He is loved by many and survived by his children Robert, John, and Frances, and his mokopuna he cherished. Messages for the family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Thursday, July 9, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on July 8, 2020
