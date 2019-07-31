TAINUI, John Perenara
(Pere Tainui):
Suddenly passed on July 27, 2019.
E tõ nei te rã
Ki runga i ngã wai
papaki ki õnuku
Kare i nei he tohu o Mate
Father of Kelly, Teone, Ranginui, Wiremu Tainui and Corey and Bevan Ackerman. Brother of Reiana, Rik, Manea, Ngaire, Rini, Philippa and the late Rangi. He was loved by all his whanau, hapu and iwi and will be dearly missed. His final service and burial will commence at Onuku Marae, Akaroa, on Friday, August 2, at 11.00am.
E Pere moe mai ra!
Published in The Press on July 31, 2019