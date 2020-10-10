SUTHERLAND,
John Wilson (Jack): QSM
Peacefully at Iona Home, Oamaru, on October 8, 2020. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy. Loved father and father-in-law of Doug and Alison, Trevor and Jane, Graeme and Raewyn. Loved grandad of Kelly, Hilary and Rhys; Amanda and Neal, Toni and Mike, Adam and Melissa, Max and Jo; Renee, Nicole and Kyle, and Dean and Kirsten. A loved great-grandad of 12. A service for Jack will be held at the Orwell Street Chapel, Oamaru, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by private interment. Messages to the Sutherland family, C/- 47 Weston Road, Waiareka Junction, Oamaru 9401.
Wall's Funeral Services
49 Humber Street
Oamaru (03) 434 8266
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020