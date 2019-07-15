SUTHERLAND, John Trevor:
On July 12, 2019, at his home. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette and a much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Richard and Glenda, and Alistair and Rebecca. Treasured Grandad of Oliver, Johnny; Thomas and William. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to St John c/- PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, Blenheim on Wednesday, July 17, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 15, 2019