SUMMERS, John Edward:
On November 4, 2020, peacefully after a courageous battle, beloved husband of the late Joan, much loved Dad and father-in-law of Stephen, Jenny and David, Deb and Mark, loved Grandad and Pop of his 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Aged 83.
At Rest
Messages to PO Box 79, Leithfield 7446. The Funeral Service will held in the Holy Innocents Anglican Church, Amberley, on Monday, November 9 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Balcairn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020