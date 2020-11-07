John SUMMERS

Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Holy Innocents Anglican Church
Amberley
Death Notice

SUMMERS, John Edward:
On November 4, 2020, peacefully after a courageous battle, beloved husband of the late Joan, much loved Dad and father-in-law of Stephen, Jenny and David, Deb and Mark, loved Grandad and Pop of his 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Aged 83.
At Rest
Messages to PO Box 79, Leithfield 7446. The Funeral Service will held in the Holy Innocents Anglican Church, Amberley, on Monday, November 9 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Balcairn Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020
