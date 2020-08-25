STEVENSON,
John Alexander:
(Formerly of Dunedin) - In his 80th year, after a short illness passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020. Loved and cherished husband of Monique, loved father of Mathew, and Andrew. Stepfather to Marguerite, Sue, Andy, and Ray. Loved Grandfather and Great-Grandfather to many. Loved older brother and sadly missed by Bob and Myrtle, Rosemary and Brian, and Chick. Cherished Uncle of Jo-Ann, James, Mark, Richard and Sandra, Anita and Warren, and Dallas. We as a Family would like to acknowledge the special care of "Ultimate Care Bishop Selwyn" where John and Monique have called home. Special Thanks to Christchurch Hospital Staff for the care taken with John. John's family warmly invite Relatives and Friends to his funeral service to be held at our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Rd, Wigram, on Wednesday, August 26, at 10.00am.
God saw the road was getting rough and the hills were hard to climb. So he closed your weary eyelids and whispered "Peace be thine"
Published in The Press on Aug. 25, 2020