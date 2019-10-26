STEVENSON, John William:
On October 21, 2019, peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, aged 84 years. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Elizabeth (deceased), and Valerie and Murray Freeman, and a loved uncle of David, and Lynette. Special thanks to the staff at Ngaio Marsh for their loving care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Stevenson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service to farewell John and his sister Elizabeth will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, October 30, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019