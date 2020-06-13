SMITH, John Robert (JR):
Peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on June 11, 2020, aged 86. Loved husband of Maureen. Loving father of Gloria, and Alistair. Loved step-father of Peter and Sue, and Wayne and Gayl. Loving grandad of Aidan, Marissa, Lysandra, Annaliese, Kate, Grace, Tom, Mathew, Brendon, Jackson, Jonah, and Jemma. A loved great-grandfather. Special thanks to Dr Ian Melton and Dr Oliver Kiddle for their outstanding care. Messages to the family of John Smith c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation may be made online at bit.ly/jrsmith1106 or at the service. A celebration of John's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, at 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, June 18, at 2pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from June 13 to June 15, 2020