SMALE, John Lawrence:
On January 18, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital, aged 67 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband and best friend of Pauline for 45 years. Devoted and loving father and father-in-law to Dan and Penny (Lauder) and Jess and Nic (Christchurch). Hugely adored Poppa to Tom and Eddy Smale and Hunter and Max Sewell.
Sports Fanatic
Warriors Supporter
Warm Water Traveller
Medical Miracle
A private cremation service has been held.
Dunedin Cremations
03 455 0787
Published in The Press on Jan. 22, 2020