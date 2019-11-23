SINCLAIR, John Ross:
Passed away on November 19, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer; aged 61 years. Beloved younger son of William (Bill) and the late Bella Sinclair. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Jim (Australia), Bruce (deceased) and Jenny, Stuart and Gayle (Australia). Beloved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. At the family's request, no flowers please, but donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be much appreciated. As per John's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Sinclair family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019