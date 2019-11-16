SIEVWRIGHT,

John Donald (Don):

Retired teacher and organist. Of Palmerston North. On Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at Olive Tree Rest Home, surrounded by his loving wife Betty of 59 years and family. Aged 84 years. Much loved dad of Susan and Dick Budden, Anne and Rodney Parkes, Andrew and Leanne, Stephen and Julie, Jonathan and Linda, cherished grandad of Laura, and Courtney; Michael, Melissa, and Sarah ; Olivia, and Jacob; Jordan, and Tegan; Louis, and Charlotte, loved brother of Lyndsay McKee.

"At peace with his Lord".

Messages to Mrs B. Sievwright, C/- P.O. Box 4308, Palmerston North 4442. Our sincere thanks to the Staff at Olive Tree Rest Home for their loving and devoted care shown to us all. A service to Celebrate Don's life will be held in Wesley Broadway Methodist Church, Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North on Friday, November 22nd, 2019 at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation.





