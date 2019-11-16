John SIEVWRIGHT

Guest Book
  • "Dear Betty and Family With our Love and deepest symphaty...."
    - Brigitte Brian and Family Green
  • "Deepest Sympathy Betty to you and the Family.Regret we are..."
    - Marie Manson
  • "Our thoughts are with Betty and family in this sad time..."
    - Joy and Ian Patterson
Service Information
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Wesley Broadway Methodist Church
Broadway Avenue
Palmerston North
View Map
Death Notice

SIEVWRIGHT,
John Donald (Don):
Retired teacher and organist. Of Palmerston North. On Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at Olive Tree Rest Home, surrounded by his loving wife Betty of 59 years and family. Aged 84 years. Much loved dad of Susan and Dick Budden, Anne and Rodney Parkes, Andrew and Leanne, Stephen and Julie, Jonathan and Linda, cherished grandad of Laura, and Courtney; Michael, Melissa, and Sarah ; Olivia, and Jacob; Jordan, and Tegan; Louis, and Charlotte, loved brother of Lyndsay McKee.
"At peace with his Lord".
Messages to Mrs B. Sievwright, C/- P.O. Box 4308, Palmerston North 4442. Our sincere thanks to the Staff at Olive Tree Rest Home for their loving and devoted care shown to us all. A service to Celebrate Don's life will be held in Wesley Broadway Methodist Church, Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North on Friday, November 22nd, 2019 at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.