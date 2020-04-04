SEYMOUR, John Bentley:
28.09.1961 – 01.04.2020
John passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on April 1, 2020, aged 58. Loved son of George and Faith. Cherished husband of Andrea. Dearly loved dad, father-in-law and granddad of Luke, Anna and Scarlett, and Amy-Rose, Kurt and Harley, and step-dad of Baylie. Adored brother and brother-in-law of Greg, and Rob and Rose, and loved uncle of Ben and Jordan. In accordance with John's wishes, a private cremation has taken place with a memorial service to take place at a later date. Messages to John's family, c/- 70 Tokomaru East Road, RD 4, Tokomaru 4474.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020